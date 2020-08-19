A few storms at home and a few storms in the tropics!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early morning storms have moved out of the area allowing for a dry start mid to late morning for many folks. We do expect a few showers to pop back up by lunch time with scattered showers and storms possible again this afternoon. We don’t expect the storms to be quite as widespread as yesterday afternoon and evening. However, any storms that develop will still be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today.
TROPICS: We are now watching three areas for potential development over the next week in the Atlantic Basin.
Area #1: Tropical disturbance moving through the Caribbean with a 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. This may slowly develop into a tropical depression or storm as it heads toward the central or western Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Area #2: An area of low pressure is moving westward halfway between Africa and the Caribbean. There is a 90% chance that a tropical depression or storm will develop over the next 2 days. This storm will continue moving westward and could be located near the Bahamas, Cuba or South Florida by early next week. Too early to have any feel about the intensity and whether this heads into the Gulf of Mexico or off the East Coast of the US. We’ll keep you updated!
Area #3: A new tropical wave is coming off the coast of Africa. There is a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. This would be 2 weeks or more away from the US(if it were ever to make it this far west).
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
