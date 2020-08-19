A few storms at home and a few storms in the tropics!

Area #2: An area of low pressure is moving westward halfway between Africa and the Caribbean. There is a 90% chance that a tropical depression or storm will develop over the next 2 days. This storm will continue moving westward and could be located near the Bahamas, Cuba or South Florida by early next week. Too early to have any feel about the intensity and whether this heads into the Gulf of Mexico or off the East Coast of the US. We’ll keep you updated!