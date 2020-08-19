FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain & storms possible, drier this weekend

In the tropics we are watching 3 waves. Two have a likely chance of development. The first wave is in the eastern Caribbean and will most likely move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. At this point it should be a tropical depression- no concern for our areas. The second wave is in the Atlantic moving to the Leeward Islands. This system should become a tropical depression very soon and stay north of much of the Caribbeans. Models are taking this system near Florida by Monday and Tuesday. What we will be looking for is when the system turns north which will be all dependent on how strong the high pressure system is over the Atlantic at that point. For now there is no concern. The third wave is moving off the west coast of Africa and too far out to give much weight to. Right now there is a low-end chance of development.