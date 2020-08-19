FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain & storms possible, drier this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Daytime heating will drive the chance for any showers and storms we see the rest of the day. Widespread activity isn’t expected, but a few slow-moving downpours and thunderstorms are possible just near the coastline. Models are not as wet as yesterday, but have the umbrella before heading out. Most of the area should be dry by 8 pm. Overnight temps will cool to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. It’s likely showers and storms will develop early tomorrow morning along the coast. The rain chance will stay elevated tomorrow and Friday. A trough of low pressure will deepen to the west and push closer to the area Friday. A strong storm or two is possible to end the work week. As high pressure builds in to the east this weekend rain chances will lower, but still an isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday and Sunday- one of which could be strong.
In the tropics we are watching 3 waves. Two have a likely chance of development. The first wave is in the eastern Caribbean and will most likely move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. At this point it should be a tropical depression- no concern for our areas. The second wave is in the Atlantic moving to the Leeward Islands. This system should become a tropical depression very soon and stay north of much of the Caribbeans. Models are taking this system near Florida by Monday and Tuesday. What we will be looking for is when the system turns north which will be all dependent on how strong the high pressure system is over the Atlantic at that point. For now there is no concern. The third wave is moving off the west coast of Africa and too far out to give much weight to. Right now there is a low-end chance of development.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloud, AM shower/storm; LOW: 72.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms more likely; HIGH: 88.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower/storm chance; HIGH: 90.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for isolated storm & shower; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
