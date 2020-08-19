Former congressman, billionaire donor to be sentenced in bribery case

Former congressman, billionaire donor to be sentenced in bribery case
For Robin Hayes’ role in $2 million bribery scandal, feds recommend zero prison time (Source: Charlotte Observer)
By Nick Ochsner | August 19, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Congressman Robin Hayes, billionaire Greg Lindberg and an associate of Lindberg’s will be sentenced today in a federal bribery case.

Hayes pleaded guilty last October to one count of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating efforts by Lindberg to pay bribes to the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.

Previous: NCGOP Chairman, others indicted in federal corruption probe

Lindberg and an associate, John Gray, were convicted by a jury in March on federal bribery and other related charges. A second Lindberg associate was acquitted.

The scheme revolved around a plan from Lindberg to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in an effort to get Causey to remove a senior regulator in his office who was auditing one of Lindberg’s insurance companies.

Previous: Durham billionaire found guilty of trying to bribe NC insurance commissioner

Hayes, who, at the time, was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, agreed to funnel $250,000 from Lindberg through the party and to Causey’s campaign as a way of facilitating the bribe without triggering campaign finance limits.

Federal investigators were tipped off to the scheme by Causey, who cooperated with investigators and made secret recordings that were played for the jury at trial.

Prosecutors have recommended probation for Hayes. Lindberg and Gray face federal prison time.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.