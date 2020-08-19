Former congressman, billionaire donor to be sentenced in bribery case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Congressman Robin Hayes, billionaire Greg Lindberg and an associate of Lindberg’s will be sentenced today in a federal bribery case.
Hayes pleaded guilty last October to one count of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating efforts by Lindberg to pay bribes to the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.
Lindberg and an associate, John Gray, were convicted by a jury in March on federal bribery and other related charges. A second Lindberg associate was acquitted.
The scheme revolved around a plan from Lindberg to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in an effort to get Causey to remove a senior regulator in his office who was auditing one of Lindberg’s insurance companies.
Hayes, who, at the time, was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, agreed to funnel $250,000 from Lindberg through the party and to Causey’s campaign as a way of facilitating the bribe without triggering campaign finance limits.
Federal investigators were tipped off to the scheme by Causey, who cooperated with investigators and made secret recordings that were played for the jury at trial.
Prosecutors have recommended probation for Hayes. Lindberg and Gray face federal prison time.
