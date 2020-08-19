Investigators: Speed, alcohol factors in crash that killed Charleston County deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man whose car fatally struck the cruiser of Charleston County Deputy Jeremy Ladue last spring was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team also found that Kwamane Mitchell was traveling more than double the posted speed limit moments before impact.
Both Ladue and Mitchell died after the collision on Highway 17 in West Ashley in the early morning hours of April 13.
Live 5 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Highway Patrol’s entire case report.
Investigators believe both Ladue’s Chevrolet Caprice and Mitchell’s Hyundai Genesis were traveling north on Highway 17. When Ladue attempted a U-turn near Dobbin Road, Mitchell struck the cruiser on the driver side.
The posted speed limit is 45 miles-per-hour; Mitchell was traveling at 93 miles-per-hour seconds before the crash.
Neither driver was wearing a restraint, according to investigators.
An alcohol and drug blood test administered to Mitchell showed a Blood Alcohol Content of .15, according to the traffic collision report form.
Mitchell’s 10-year driving record shows he previously had four speeding violations and a suspension for driving under the influence in 2015. For the DUI, his driver’s license was suspended for six months, and he completed an alcohol and drug safety action program.
