James Island town council to consider underground powerlines

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island could soon be placing some powerlines underground. On Thursday, town council will look at some priority locations that could be the start of the process.
Town councilman Daniel Boles is proposing a plan to replace existing powerlines at the Foxcroft Road corridor, with modern power-lines that would be placed underground.
When looking at data presented by Dominion Energy, Daniel Boles said Foxcroft and an area of Fort Johnson Road are shown to be the two areas on James Island where power outages occur most frequently.
Boles said the project is expensive, but Dominion Energy will match the town's funds up to a certain amount based on consumption.
“Dominion told us that little corridor affects 1,600 residents when the power goes out, so it’s not just the people on Foxcroft Road,” Boles said. “The Foxcroft Road Corridor appears to be the most wide-reaching as well as the most cost-effective area to start to help with town residents.”
James Island resident Jason Finneyfrock says he has experienced at least four or five power outages this year.
The trees in his neighborhood are very close to the powerlines. He believes the proposal to put them underground could be a good idea.
"I think I'm in favor it. I don't know if it would come right through my yard or anything like that, but it would certainly beat trimming these trees all the time," Finneyfrock said.
Boles hopes that town council will decide to start the process to update and bury the powerlines in the Foxcroft area. From there, they will look at identifying and securing funds for the plan.
Town council’s full agenda for Thursday’s meeting can be found here.
