Lifetime sex offender arrested again for child molesting

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for child molesting, and it’s not the first time.
The sheriff says there was a complaint of sexual abuse in New Harmony on July 13.
He says the young victim was interviewed at Holly’s House, and she said a man had touched her in a sexual manner.
Officials say 67-year-old Delbert Wayne McKinney was arrested.
They say he was on parole and a lifetime sex offender after pleading guilty to child molesting in 2018.
McKinney is now charged with child molesting and failure of a sex offender to possess identification.
His parole has now been revoked, and he’s being held in jail without bond.
