Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/18)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .167 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in an 8-7 loss to Toronto. The Beaufort native is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 17 K’s in 18.2 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 0-3 with 2 K’s in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota. The Stratford alum is batting .206 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-3 with a K in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs. The Goose Creek native is batting .000
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
