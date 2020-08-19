Muslim advocacy group calling for probe into Berkeley County councilman’s picture

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling for a probe into a picture posted by a Berkeley County councilman showing him dressed in middle eastern clothing playing a terrorist.
On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a photo posted by Tommy Newell on Facebook showing him and several other dressed in traditional middle eastern clothing.
Newell said in the Facebook post that he was “honored” to play the role of a terrorist in a training exercise.
The Facebook post has since been deleted.
“Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell posted the now-deleted photo of himself as ‘Shiek of Berkeley County’ on Facebook,” CAIR officials said. “The photo included people wearing a traditional Arab “kaffiyeh” head scarf, as well as an Islamic “kufi” (skullcap) and “niqab” (face veil).”
“By associating ordinary Middle Eastern and Islamic attire with terrorism, Councilman Newell and the organizers of the training exercise are placing local Muslim families in danger of stereotyping and bias,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “We urge county officials to investigate this incident and to repudiate the type of xenophobia and Islamophobia it represents.”
We’ve reached out to Newell for comment.
