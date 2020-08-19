New affordable housing complexes coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they are reviewing two new affordable housing complexes at their next planning commission meeting.
One of the complexes to be proposed in Wednesday’s meeting will potentially be near the Pierpoint Shopping Center in West Ashley, at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Dogwood Road
The developers are still in the design phase, but city leaders say there could be as many as 50 new affordable housing units at this complex.
The property is a total of eight acres and Charleston Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Director Jacob Lindsey, says this specific property will be a major asset to the city in helping them make up for the deficit in affordable housing.
If the project is approved at Wednesday’s meeting, city officials say they hope to have the project underway in eight months to a year. They say affordable housing projects are a top priority to the city, and they try to work them through the approval process as quickly as possible.
Lindsey says the second affordable housing complex being discussed will be on the peninsula near I-26, at the intersection of King Street and Race Street
The Charleston Local Development Corporation says they are looking to tear down their current office building at 2 Race St. and rebuild a new building with more floors to allow space for affordable housing.
Charleston LDC, a local nonprofit, says they aim to help locally and minority owned businesses and maximize their space by building upward.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Lindsey says Charleston LDC is requesting approval to build a 3-story building which will potentially have as many as 30 units.
Charleston LDC says the design is still in the works, however.
If the project is approved by the Planning Commission, Lindsey says, next up it will be heard by the city council.
This affordable housing complex is still in the beginning stages, so city leaders say it may be a couple of years before they break ground.
