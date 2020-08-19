Rezoning could ban cell tower at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission says they are asking city council to rezone Moultrie Middle School in order to prohibit the building of a cell tower.
On Wednesday, the planning commission said they will present a petition to the Mount Pleasant Town Council to rezone the middle school.
For the past few years, there has been discussion about the need for a new cell communications tower in Mount Pleasant.
The telecommunications company, Milestone Communications, presented plans in November to potentially build a 170-foot cell tower at the Moultrie Middle School campus in Mount Pleasant.
Because Moultrie Middle is currently zoned as an “Areawide Business District,” officials said building a cell tower on-site would technically be allowed.
The town council however, said they are proposing to rezone the 14.26-acre tract on Coleman Boulevard as a “Public Institutional District”. As a Public Institutional District, the land would be prohibited from hosting a communications tower as it would be for the commercial use of a private company, Principle Planner Michele Reed said.
The town first initiated this rezoning at a council meeting a few months ago.
Reed said the town council’s final reading and adoption would be in October and that this is a more appropriate zoning for a school anyway.
She said there are still other plans for a cell tower elsewhere, like off Needlerush Parkway in the Long Point Neighborhood, and at the Carolina Park recreation fields.
Wednesday’s meeting is at 5 p.m., and Reed said the public will be able to speak both in person at council chambers and over zoom call.
Info on how to join the zoom call can be found in a PDF released by the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.