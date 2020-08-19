SC ‘priority’ communities identified for internet access expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Program is working to link thousands of communities in the state with high-speed, broadband internet access.
A portion of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, $50 million, will pay for the expansion to increase capacity for distance learning, telework, or telehealth, according to SC Office of Regulatory Staff.
“The faster your internet connection, the more data you can transmit over that connection in a given period of time,” the ORS website explains. “With the recent pandemic, the internet has become even more important as an access point for education, telehealth, and other crucial activities of daily living.”
Many of the 550 areas identified as “unserved and impacted by COVID-19” are located in rural parts of the state.
Fourteen vendors have submitted applications to the Office of Regulatory Staff to provide the broadband support.
The list includes Home Telecom, Spectrum, and TruVista Communications, Inc. among others.
