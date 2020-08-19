S.C. reports 704 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

Monday's report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the fewest daily total of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-June. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | August 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 1:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 704 new COVID-19 cases, and 17 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 107,274, probable cases to 1,137, confirmed deaths to 2,248, and 112 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 946,826
Total tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday 4,195
Percent Positive in latest test results 16.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,374 59
Berkeley County 4,462 71
Charleston County 12,955 200
Colleton County 845 35
Dorchester County 3,267 56
Georgetown County 1,553 29
Orangeburg County 2,609 77
Williamsburg County 1,088 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:

