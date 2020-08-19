S.C. reports 704 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 704 new COVID-19 cases, and 17 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 107,274, probable cases to 1,137, confirmed deaths to 2,248, and 112 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:
