School districts locating children who were unaccounted for at start of pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When students began learning from home, some schools were unable to reach them at the beginning of the pandemic.
Joint efforts among school districts, the South Carolina Department of Education, the Department of Social Services and law enforcement have helped in locating a majority of the students who were unaccounted for.
The State Superintendent says that initial number of students who were unaccounted for was at about 16,000. The Department of Education asked for DSS to help with the efforts to help that lower that number.
DSS says that number is down to 780 students as of Wednesday.
In the Lowcountry, we've reached out to local districts to find how many students they've been able to make contact with who were unaccounted for at the beginning of the pandemic.
Officials with the Charleston County School District say at the beginning of the pandemic in March they had more than 4,779 students who they were trying to to make contact with. This includes children who weren't completing assignments from home.
The district says that number is down to 27 students.
The Charleston County School District says school employees were reaching out to find these children, and they also used the help of local law enforcement to locate them.
In Dorchester District Two, school officials say they have a total of 12 students who they are still trying to reach. They did not provide a starting number because they say it was constantly changing.School officials say in some cases students might have moved.
Dorchester District Two officials say they were focused on making regular contact with families and principals got involved other leadership teams to locate students who were unaccounted for.
Districts says they continue to go above and beyond to make contact with these families.
Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamburg County School districts have not provided their most recent number at this time. Some districts say they are working to provide that information.
