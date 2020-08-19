Summerville police officer fired following arrest for DUI in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville police officer has been fired after authorities say he was arrested for drunk driving in Berkeley County.
Troopers with the Highway Patrol said Cameron Pippin was charged in the incident.
It happened on Aug. 12 at 6:52 a.m. when troopers responded to a car versus an object on Black Tom Road. According to SCHP officials, Pippin was driving a 4-door 2014 Kia sedan.
Authorities say they determined the driver was under the influence and arrested him.
