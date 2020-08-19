Tropical Depression #13 forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression #13 formed in the central Atlantic Wednesday night.
Currently, the depression is about 1,035 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with 35 mph winds and moving west-northwest at 20 mph.
It’s expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center said the long range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend.
“However, this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida this weekend and early next week,” NHC officials said. “Interests there should monitor this system’s progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days.”
