Berkeley Co. deputies arrest man after after car chase and evasion

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say they originally tried to stop for driving a vehicle with broken equipment and incorrect tags.
Kendall Eagerton, 21, has subsequently been charged with two counts of resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, trespassing on railroad tracks, possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling on Highway 52 in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County on Aug. 5, when he observed a vehicle being operated with defective equipment and a license plate registered to a different vehicle.
Deputies say they then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver decided not to stop.
The vehicle traveled a few miles until its tires were deflated by stop-sticks and the driver continued on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
The responding deputy says he observed another individual inside of the vehicle and made contact with her.
Deputies released a facebook post after Eagerton escaped on foot, however he evaded arrest until Wednesday.
