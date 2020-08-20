Berkeley County schools using LEAP days to prepare teachers, students ahead of first day

GOOSE CREEK S.C. - With the first day of school less than three weeks away, some students and teachers are already back in the classroom this week to refine new COVID-19 practices ahead of the school year.
It’s a part of the Berkeley County School District’s week-long LEAP program. LEAP stands for “learn, evaluate, analyze and prepare.”
Westview Elementary School principal Shawn Wimmer said the week has allowed teachers to begin preparations for any students that may need more care in adjusting to the new school year.
"So, the first thing we want to do is make sure the kids feel welcome and parents feel reassured that we are creating a safe environment for kids," Wimmer said. "And then, it gives us an opportunity for our blended families to go ahead and get some baseline assessment data to make sure the kids know how to access the curriculum."
The elementary school has a number of notable changes inside including social distance markers, one-way hallways, spaced out classrooms and an expanded nurse's station.
"They have adjusted it to a larger space," BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner said. "So, this used to be a classroom. In order to do that so that they have one door that everyone walks in and one door that everyone can leave from."
Tanner said the school has an isolation room and new protocol for any symptomatic students.
“If a student comes in displaying those symptoms, the nurse obviously is going to go to their assessment, they’re going to take them to the isolation room and call the parents so that the parent can come and pick them up,” Tanner said.
For students, the school district is highly encouraging wearing masks in the hallways and at any times social distancing is unattainable.
“It’s going really well,” Wimmer said. “Kids are coming in and they’re very compliant with mask wearing. We have not had any issues at all. I think our families have really been talking to kids, it’s obvious.”
At Westview elementary, parents can drive through and pick up math packets and hybrid model materials on September 2.
The district's first day of school for students will be on September 8.
“The leap week has given us a chance to try out all of our practices that we have gotten put in place and we have found that we feel like we are ready for kids,” Wimmer said. “We are ready for them to come in, we’ve got a safe environment for them and we’re all really excited to get this school year started.”
