SC Dept. of Revenue: Charleston store owner arrested for tax evasion

Richard W. Fowler (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean | August 20, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:16 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Charleston County furniture store owner and charged him with three counts of tax evasion Thursday.

Arrest warrants state Richard W. Fowler, 66, the owner of Charleston Bedding & Furniture, reported total gross sales of $432,435 between 2017 and 2019 when actual sales totaled $907,073.

SCDR says Fowler willfully understated his gross sales by $474,638 for the period and evaded approximately $42,427 in South Carolina Sales Tax.

If convicted, SCDR says Fowler faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.

Fowler is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing, SCDR says.

