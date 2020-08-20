SC Dept. of Revenue: Charleston store owner arrested for tax evasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Charleston County furniture store owner and charged him with three counts of tax evasion Thursday.
Arrest warrants state Richard W. Fowler, 66, the owner of Charleston Bedding & Furniture, reported total gross sales of $432,435 between 2017 and 2019 when actual sales totaled $907,073.
SCDR says Fowler willfully understated his gross sales by $474,638 for the period and evaded approximately $42,427 in South Carolina Sales Tax.
If convicted, SCDR says Fowler faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.
Fowler is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing, SCDR says.
