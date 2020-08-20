The Citadel to Open Season Sept. 12 at USF

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s football schedule for the fall of 2020 is now 3/4′s complete.
The school announced on Thursday night they will begin 2020 on September 12th with a trip to Tampa to face South Florida.
“Our football team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against USF and we want to thank them for working with us on scheduling this game in these very difficult times,” Director of athletics Mike Capaccio said in a statement. “Our cadet-athletes will be excited to make this trip and we have a strong alumni base in the surrounding area.”
The announcement came a day after the Bulldogs announced they will play at Clemson on Sept. 19 and host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26. Kickoff for the contest against EKU will be 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
This will be the 3rd meeting between the two schools all-time. The Citadel beat USF 10-7 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in 1997 before the Bulls returned the favor with a 45-6 win in Tampa in 1998 in the first collegiate game inside Raymond James Stadium.
