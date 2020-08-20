CofC changes stance on COVID-19 regulations for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston says they are now going to be asking students to be tested for coronavirus before moving back into their dorms.
The statement released Thursday from College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu is an addendum to the former statement made by the college on July 1st that said student would not have to be tested before returning to campus.
Hsu said in this most recent statement that he decided to reverse his position after an outpour of objections from students and their families.
Hsu listed several conditions for deciding which student would, and would not, need to be tested:
- All students who will be living in any College-operated residence hall or historic home will be required to submit a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test result (positive or negative) taken on August 28 or after prior to moving in or returning to campus.
- Students who have a previously positive PCR or antigen COVID-19 test (dated before August 28, 2020) can upload those results and do not need to be tested again before returning to campus.
- On-campus residential students who do not have a COVID-19 test result uploaded will not be authorized to move into campus housing until their test results are provided.
- Off-campus students are strongly encouraged to submit a PCR or an antigen test result (positive or negative) prior to returning to campus.
- Students who have received a housing exemption to move in early will receive specific directions regarding screening and testing.
- Students who plan to take classes online for the duration of the fall semester and do not intend to be on campus are not required to submit a test or to be tested on campus.
- The College will offer limited on-campus testing for students prior to the start of in-person classes, but students should first attempt to seek testing on their own.
- The College will conduct random COVID-19 testing on campus throughout the semester.
- Faculty and staff are advised to continue to monitor symptoms and seek COVID-19 testing only if they are symptomatic or have reason to believe they were exposed. Faculty and staff experiencing symptoms should not come to campus for work.
The full letter can be found on the College of Charleston website.
