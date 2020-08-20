Deputies arrest woman wanted in connection to missing dog who is presumed dead

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a former employee at a groomer in connection to a missing dog who is presumed dead.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jenny Hutson. Hutson had multiple warrants out for her arrest including breach of trust and Ill treatment of animals.
Her arrest stems from an investigation at the K9 Bay Groomers, where Hutson was a former employee, where witnesses reported seeing a missing dog deceased in the back yard of the business during a hot July day.
Last week, the sheriff’s office announced that a warrant had been issued for Hutson who authorities said had left a french bulldog outside the summer heat without water.
On July 6, deputies responded to State Road and met with a victim who said her dog was missing from the business.
“The owner of K9 Bay Groomers was out on medical leave during the time the dog was boarded,” BCSO officials said. “Hutson assumed responsibility of the business during that time.”
The dog’s owner dropped her dog, Frankie, off at the business on July 3, according to an incident report. But when she returned on July 6, Hutson gave conflicting stories about why the dog was not there, investigators said.
“She provided numerous statements ranging from the dog was kidnapped, that the dog fled through an open door,” BCSO detective Neal Johnson. “Then she advised that the dog was possibly dead. Then there’s another statement that says she’s not aware where the dog is.”
Deputies reported making contact with Hutson, and preliminary investigations revealed that she lied to law enforcement several times about the location of the dog.
