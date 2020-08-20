Gamecock Fall Sports Reduced Seating Capacity Plan Approved

While the Athletics Department welcomes fans to its fall sports home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues. As part of the "Reinvest for Success" campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.