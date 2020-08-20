‘I’m in the trunk for maybe 6 hours or so': Man kidnapped, shot 9 times talks about the trauma

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Zachery Dunigan says he hasn’t been able to sleep since he was forced at gunpoint into the trunk of a car and kidnapped.
“I went to go meet up with some friends and I was going to help them move a dresser and apparently the friend that I thought I was meeting up with wasn’t so much my friend as I thought,” Dunigan said.
Colerain police say a 17-year-old, 22-year-old Rico Meadows and 22-year-old Ryan Stoll were all arrested and charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses.
Meadows is accused of forcing Dunigan into the trunk of the victim’s own vehicle on Aug. 12 in the 11000 block of East Miami River Road, Colerain Township police wrote in court records.
“They basically pull their guns out and put them to the back of my head and tell me to get out of the car and get in the trunk, so I got in the trunk,” Dunigan said.
Meadows was demanding $5,000 from Dunigan, who told Meadows he could not come up with the money, according to a police affidavit.
After driving around with the victim in the trunk for what Dunigan says was six hours, he was removed and “beaten by several subjects,” the affidavit states.
“They pulled me out right there and started beating the crap out of me with baseball bats and with the guns and everything,” Dunigan said.
Then, police wrote, the victim told authorities Meadows walked him at gunpoint to a wooded area.
Once in the woods, Meadows shot the victim several times, according to the sworn statement from police.
“The victim attempted to run away, jumping a fence and running across a four-lane highway,” the affidavit states.
Meadows chased the victim for about 200 yards before catching him, shooting him at close range three times in the head and leaving him on the side of the highway, police wrote.
“Every time I was shot, I was shot point-blank.”
That’s when he was finally able to getaway.
“I tried to flag somebody off the shoulder of the road but obviously no one could see me. So I gathered enough strength to try and get on my feet,” Dunigan said. “I see the Walmart sign and that was my calling.”
Police say they found Dunigan lying on the ground in front of the Walmart in the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue.
They say he’d been shot a total of nine times.
Meadows and Stoll are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The 17-year-old is at the juvenile detention center.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.