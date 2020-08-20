Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/20)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 in a 10-5 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .164 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 3.2 innings giving up 7 hits, 3 runs with a walk and 4 K’s taking the loss in a loss to Boston. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 21 K’s in 22.1 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in a 7-1 loss to Minnesota. The Stratford alum is batting .203 with 3 HR’s and 9 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Placed on the 10-day DL with a toe contusion. The Goose Creek native is batting .000
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
