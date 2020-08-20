MUSC joins coalition of institutes researching COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina say they have joined with two other organizations to be part of the “Phase III″ trial of a potential vaccine for Coronavirus.
MUSC will be partnering with Iqvia, a healthcare business, and AstraZeneca, a bio-tech company, the medical university said.
MUSC Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Gary Headden says “The science behind it looks good, so, I’d say I’m optimistic.”
MUSC said in a statement, “MUSC and Charleston will be part of the first wave of locations across the United States to test the vaccine. In total, manufacturers and researchers hope to enroll and collect data on 30,000 people across 20 cities in the U.S., with as many as 1,500 of those being from right here in Charleston.”
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, vaccine trials are completed in three phases:
- Phase 1, also referred to as initial human studies, is performed on small groups and focused on safety and the recipient’s immune response to the vaccine.
- Phase 2, which are usually administered on hundreds of people, are still focused on safety and fine-tuning the dosage and treatment regimen required.
- Phase 3 typically enrolls thousands of individuals and focuses on the safety and efficacy (how well it works) in a population.
If successful, MUSC says the manufacturer can then submit an application to the FDA for approval.
For more information, MUSC has released their statement on their website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.