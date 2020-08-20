New developments coming to downtown and Cainhoy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee says they will discuss several new developments including an addition to a subdivision and a new apartment complex.
City of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Jacob Lindsey says the meeting to discuss the projects will be Thursday morning.
Charleston leaders say they City of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, Jacob Lindsey will vote on the final approval of an additional 63 lots at the Cainhoy Hopewell subdivision, bringing the total number of lots in this project to nearly 200.
Lindsey says the city expects Cainhoy will be similar to Daniel Island, and eventually there will be thousands of new homes in this area over the next 25-35 years.
Thursday’s approval will be the final approval for Phase 1, and Lindsey says it is undecided how many phases there will be in this area.
Berkeley County is in charge of the Clements Ferry Road widening project which officials say is the main road in and out of the Cainhoy area. The county representative says construction on the road project is expected to be complete in 3-4 years.
Developers say they are proposing a new 4-story apartment complex near the intersection of President Street and Cannon Street which they hope will have at least 88 units.
City leaders say they will vote Thursday on the proposal, and discuss how it will fit in the area.
Lindsey says this building would be a great addition to the medical district and it will provide much needed housing to those working in the hospitals downtown.
The project could break ground as early as March, Lindsey says.
