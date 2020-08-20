New program in Mount Pleasant promotes history and unity

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says they will soon be launching a new program that promotes community unity and helps residents and visitors learn more about the history of the town.
The town says their new "Passport Program" is designed to get more people out visiting the historical markers in the town and to learn more about landmarks and artifacts through seeing them in person.
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission member Theresa Gordan says this program builds off an action-based learning plan that was started by Moultrie Middle School a few years ago. Gordon says they started a self-guided walking trail in Mount Pleasant Old Village with historical marker signs along the way.
These historical markers are stagnant, with signs on the property, Gordon says. But, with the new Passport Program, she says visitors will be able to scan a QR code with their phone, which will lead them to additional digital information on the town's website or the Mount Pleasant Historical App.
"From a historical perspective, we [Mount Pleasant] have been a jumping off point for a lot of industries, for a lot of growth, and for revolutionary and Civil War locations," Gordon said. "What this allows us to start doing is we can create digital components, we can create videos, we can create webinars and start to invite people and have them learn more about the stories behind the different artifacts and locations."
She says some of the areas highlighted will be the Mount Pleasant Old Village, Brickyard Plantation, Fort Palmetto, and old sweet grass basket stands.
The Mount Pleasant Historical Commission says this will allow people to visually learn about areas that shaped the town, like Brickyard Plantation where enslaved people made bricks and how this shaped industries that still function in town today.
The town says it's also important for the community to know the history of things like the sweetgrass basket stands that lined Highway 17 for years and how they reflect West African artistry.
"I think from a historical perspective, all that learning helps to unite the communities across the timeline," Gordan said.
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission Liaison Kate Miller says they decided to roll this out now because many students and families will be doing school virtually. Miller says it's a good way to get children outside and educate them about their town's history.
"Because things are mostly virtual now, it might be a good way for school aged kids to feel connected doing it on their own with their families," Miller said. "And then they can meet up, you know virtually like this and show which one's they got to and be able to discuss their visits."
Miller added that this program could possibly become a field trip opportunity as well, if schools allow.
The historical commission is finalizing plans for the Passport Program and phone app now and they hope to launch it sometime in September, Miller said.
Info on where the town’s progress with the program can be found in the Document Center of Mount Pleasant’s town website.
