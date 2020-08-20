S.C. reports 896 new cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | August 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 5:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 896 new cases and 42 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 108,146, probable cases to 1,174, and 112 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 955,834
Total tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday 5,877
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,432 60
Berkeley County 4,519 71
Charleston County 13,041 202
Colleton County 854 35
Dorchester County 3,308 60
Georgetown County 1,587 31
Orangeburg County 2,664 84
Williamsburg County 1,100 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Wednesday are below:

