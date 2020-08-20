Tracking Tropical Depression #13 as it’s set to become Tropical Storm Laura

TROPICS: Tropical Depression #13 has developed in the Atlantic and is likely to become Tropical Storm Laura today or tomorrow. This storm will near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend. Slow strengthening is likely but is highly dependent on how close this storm tracks to land. Eventually, the forecast calls for this storm to near South Florida or the Florida Straits by early next week. If the storm track is away from land, this could be a hurricane by the time it gets to Florida. We’ll keep you updated!