Tracking Tropical Depression #13 as it’s set to become Tropical Storm Laura

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect another typical summertime day across the Lowcountry with heat, humidity and scattered afternoon storms. Highs today will reach 90 degrees inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Our current weather pattern has been leading to the development of showers and storms early in the morning, followed by a lull for most of the morning, and then storms in the afternoon and evening. We’ll likely see fewer showers and storms by the time we get into the week.
TROPICS: Tropical Depression #13 has developed in the Atlantic and is likely to become Tropical Storm Laura today or tomorrow. This storm will near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend. Slow strengthening is likely but is highly dependent on how close this storm tracks to land. Eventually, the forecast calls for this storm to near South Florida or the Florida Straits by early next week. If the storm track is away from land, this could be a hurricane by the time it gets to Florida. We’ll keep you updated!
We’re watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean which will likely become Tropical Depression #14 later today. This may eventually become Tropical Storm Marco as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and moves toward the western Gulf of Mexico.
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
