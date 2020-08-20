Tropical depression #13 expected to strengthen into tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression #13 remained disorganized late Thursday night but is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days into a tropical storm.
Live 5 Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the system could possibly strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday and Monday. It’s expected to continue moving west-northwest and may impact South Florida or head into the Gulf based on current forecast tracks.
Late Friday night, TD #13 was located 445 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with 35 mph winds and moving west-northwest at 22 mph.
Meteorologists say the forecast track shows the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.
“Tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico Friday night and Saturday, and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for some of these islands,” NHC officials said. “Heavy rainfall is likely across this area beginning late Friday and could cause mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday.”
NHC officials say the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend.
“However, this system could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida this weekend and early next week,” forecasters said. “Interests there should monitor this system’s progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days.”
Another system, Tropical Depression #14, is moving through the Caribbean and headed towards the Gulf of Mexico.
Walsh said the current forecast shows that it’s expected to strengthen to a hurricane and possibly head towards Texas or Louisiana.
“No impact for the Lowcountry with this system, but we will continue to monitor,” Walsh said.
