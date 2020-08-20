Two years after woman’s presumed murder, family pleas for help to find killer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of an Edisto Island woman, who is presumed murdered, is making a renewed plea for help to find her killer, two years after she went missing. Charleston County investigators say Tina Snipes was 43-years old when she disappeared on Aug. 15, 2018.
The sheriff’s office says on the day she went missing, Snipes was given a ride from a convenience store to her home. What happened after that is still a mystery.
A few days later one of Snipes’ friends called authorities after she failed to come back to the convenience store. Deputies found some of the missing woman’s belongings near her home that convinced them she had been killed.
Snipes’ sister says it’s been a long, tough two years.
“You can’t explain what it does to a person to sit each and every day for two years, wondering what happened to your loved one and you get no answers,” Lisa Lott said Thursday. “How does a person actually fall off the face of the earth with no answers as to what happened?”
Lott still is having a hard time accepting that her sister was murdered.
“The part of me that wants my sister back just can’t accept that until I know until I see a body or I see evidence that there’s a body,” Lott said.
Lott believes the answers to what happened to Snipes are on Edisto Island.
”I just wish we could get answers that someone would care enough about a human being that’s missing for years, and her family is going through torture, wondering where she’s at,” she said.
A sheriff’s office spokesman says investigators have been following up on all possible leads, including checking other convenience stores because those are places Snipes liked to go.
They have also interviewed an inmate at a state prison whom they thought may have had some information.
Anyone with information on the Snipes case should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.