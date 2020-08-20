Woman charged with forgery over alcohol license application, SC Dept. of Revenue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents say they arrested a Charleston County woman in connection with an alcohol license application for the 2020 Bacon and Bourbon event canceled earlier this year.
Connie Denise Boles, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged her with one count of forgery and one count of furnishing a false tax document.
Agents say Boles worked for the marketing firm managing the event and submitted an altered Application for Special Event Beer, Wine and/or Liquor License and a City of North Charleston Special Event Business License.
Arrest warrants state Boles committed the crime of forgery by folding, pasting, and copying documents to make it appear as if the documents were approved and signed by the North Charleston Police Chief.
By delivering the forged documents to the SCDOR, Boles committed the crime of furnishing a false tax document, according to the warrant.
If convicted, SCDR says Boles faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison for forgery and up to one year and/or a fine of $5,000 for furnishing a false tax document.
Boles is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing, SCDR says.
