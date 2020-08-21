DD2 teachers return to classrooms, train for online start

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. - The school year has already begun for teachers in Dorchester District Two as they navigate training and planning for multiple different schedule models depending on COVID-19 spread.
As of now, the district will start every student online until virus numbers decrease.
If district leaders deem it safe enough later in September, there are two other models; one is in-person five days a week and the other is a hybrid model where students go to class two days a week while continuing online coursework during other days at home.
"I guess the hardest part right now is trying to accommodate for three different possibilities," Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary school teacher Katie Brennan said. "I think that teachers are really good at putting on and wearing many hats and being prepared for any scenario that they put us into."
Brennan said the next few weeks will be critical for her and other teachers to learn the online tools necessary to start the school year.
“First and foremost, getting ready for that virtual start that we’re going to be having and trying to get our technology in line,” Brennan said. “Coming up with what lesson plans are going to look like and getting really familiar with the technology.”
Robert Neuner, principal at Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary, said around one third of the families at the school have selected to remain online for the entire school year. Neuner says a main goal for the year will be caring for students’ emotional wellbeing just as much as their educational growth.
“Being able to convey the need to look after the kids social and emotional needs. We’re concerned, our kids have been out for five months, they haven’t had a lot of the structures in place to support them,” Neuner said. “We really want to make sure that they feel comfortable and safe here.”
Brennan said although the upcoming year may seem daunting, she is encouraged by the preparation put in by teachers all summer long.
”I think what’s great is that so many teachers are in the same predicament and are coming up with so many resources and I think that’s kind of been the best part about all of this is just seeing people collaborate,” Brennan said.
Students and teachers have the option to participate in the district’s LEAP day programs starting on August 31. The first day of school is September 8.
“We all want to be in the classroom with our students and we want to do it in the safest way possible,” Brennan said. “And we’re all really looking forward to starting it, no matter how scary and big this job looks.”
