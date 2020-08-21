LIVE: UofSC Black student athletes push for renaming of Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center

The group of alumni says they plan to discuss the importance of renaming the university’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center at 11 a.m. Friday. (Source: Adam Mintzer)
By Riley Bean | August 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:09 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of prominent University of South Carolina student athlete alumni will hold a news conference ahead of a hearing with the Presidential Commission on University History.

The group of alumni says they plan to discuss the importance of renaming the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center at 11 a.m. Friday.

They want the name of the school’s wellness and fitness center changed, saying it is currently named after segregationist U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.

The speakers will include former Gamecock football player and candidate for US Congress Moe Brown and Super Bowl champion Darian Stewart, a press release stated.

