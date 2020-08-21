Mask requirements vary among Lowcountry police departments

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - When Matthew Benton was pulled over by a police officer in Mount Pleasant on August 10, he noticed something that seemed out of place given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole traffic stop was conducted without him wearing a mask,” Benton explained.
Mount Pleasant Police Public Information Officer Donald Calabrese told Live 5 News that officers are required to wear masks when engaging with the public.
“That traffic stop was brought to our attention and is being addressed,” said Calabrese. “We are requiring that masks be worn while interacting with the public to ensure the safety of our community and our officers.”
Benton is concerned about the potential spread of coronavirus by officers without masks who come into contact with the public and other members of law enforcement.
“It’s not responsible. It’s just not good for public safety. It’s not good for the safety of the citizens of Mount Pleasant,” said Benton.
Although the Mount Pleasant Police Department does require officers to wear masks when interacting with the public, Live 5 News reached out to more than a dozen law enforcement agencies and found that policies regarding face coverings vary between departments in the Lowcountry.
“The North Charleston Police Department does not require officers to wear any type of PPE or masks while conducting traffic stops,” said NCPD Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, who added that the agency is following law enforcement guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Masks are not required because the traffic stop and contact is initiated outdoors and the contact is for a relatively brief period of time.”
The Summerville Police Department also does not have a specific policy in place regarding the use of masks during traffic stops.
Lieutenant Chris Hirsch of the SPD said that the department is following Summerville’s municipal ordinance, which includes an exemption for law enforcement. Hirsch noted that the agency is limiting interactions with the public, encouraging officers to speak with individuals outside if appropriate, decontaminating vehicles, and providing officers with PPE when there are arrests.
Shalane Lowes of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office would not specify whether a policy regarding masks is currently in place, but said that the agency is following regulations and that they are “utilizing enhanced cleaning regimens, requiring temperature checks before each shift, and wearing provided PPE gear.”
However, other agencies, including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Goose Creek Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, all say that they have specific protocols in place that require officers to wear masks while interacting with the public during traffic stops.
“We have a protocol in place to wear masks during traffic stops and to use sanitizer afterwards,” said Captain Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief LJ Roscoe of the Goose Creek Police Department says that unless officers come across a critical situation in which they may not have time to put on a face covering, the GCPD is requiring its members to wear masks whenever they come in contact with the public.
“At this point I think it’s second nature for most officers to do it,” said Roscoe.
Charles Francis of the Charleston Police Department said that officers have been wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and using hand sanitizer since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Officers cannot always wear a mask throughout traffic stops, but generally when around/close to other people, we are trying to wear them as much as is practical," he explained.
Francis noted that the City of Charleston’s ordinance regarding face coverings requires people, including police officers, to wear masks outdoors. There is an exception for public safety personnel “when it is not practical to wear a mask or they are engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature,” Francis explained.
On the Isle of Palms, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said that his department issued a directive in June requiring officers to wear masks during situations when social distancing is not possible, adding that he would consider traffic stops to be among those situations. The department has provided masks to officers.
“Remember, that this is still something that staff is having to adjust to and that there are a lot of different steps/thoughts that officers go through when they conduct a traffic stop,” said Cornett. “They may not always remember to put the mask on at first. Most of the time officers realize that they forgot to put the mask on and put it on quickly. We would encourage anyone that has a question or concern that an officer is not following proper procedure to reach out to the police department command staff after the interaction with the officer has ceased or by respectfully asking the officer to notify a supervisor to respond to the scene.”
