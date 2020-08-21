Moncks Corner working to bring new shopping center to town

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A vacant area of land in Moncks Corner has been slated to become a commercial shopping center for years now, but hopefully, it’s done enduring delays.
The shopping center, Foxbank Town Center, is planned for the intersection of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, but has been struggling to develop, Moncks Corner officials say.
Twin Rivers Capital got the 45-acres of land for the Foxbank Town Center about 10 years ago, but Moncks Corner Community Development Director Doug Polen says struggles with the economy caused some delays in getting businesses to come to the area.
He says they are still struggling to get businesses to commit.
Twin Rivers Capital and the town say they both want to see a strip mall type complex come to this already cleared space of land.
Polen says the site is located right in front of a new community of houses who have not only built about 2,000 homes in the area, but still plan to build more. He says it's expected to be complete in the next three years.
Moncks Corner has increased about 50% in population since the property was first acquired 10 years ago and Polen says it's a busy area for traffic.
He says a recent study found that over 22,000 cars drive through this intersection every day.
Polen says the town has a Walmart, but for other commercial stores like Target or TJ Maxx, or even fast-food restaurants, residents have to go to North Charleston or Summerville.
"I think the important thing to understand is that the town's commitment to being the Lowcountry's hometown. My job, more than anything else, is to balance growth with quality," Polen said. "We don't want junk, as I always say. We don't want people to move to town by chance, we want them to move here by choice. We want nice homes, nice businesses, attractive settings."
He added that he wants the town to grow, but only with quality growth and they will not accept just any business joining their community.
There is a new Waffle House on-site and Polen says a new dentist office is expected to open soon.
Polen also says a new Publix is coming catty-corner to the site which he hopes will be a catalyst for bigger stores or restaurants to follow.
