Mother doesn’t blame facility after special needs son dies after getting COVID-19 at group home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a special needs adult who died from COVID-19 is not blaming the people who run the group home where he caught the virus.
50-year old Kemp Willard died on July 19. His mother, Sandi Emery, says Willard died a week after getting the virus.
Emery is on the board of Dorchester County Disabilities and Special Needs Board which operates the group home where her son contracted COVID-19. Emery has nothing but praise for the employees who cared for her son.
Emery says a week before he died, Kemp Willard couldn’t stand up. He was taken to a hospital and was tested for COVID-19.
“Of course they tested him for the COVID and called me within an hour and said he tested positive,” Emery said.
She says her son who had diabetes quickly went downhill and died at a hospice house in Summerville.
“I’m very thankful he didn’t have to suffer, he did not even show any signs of being in pain,” Emery said Friday. ”I can’t bring him back, I can’t do anything that’s going to change Kemp’s life but I hope his life will speak to others.”
Dorchester County Disabilities and Special Needs Executive Director David Goldmintz says Willard is one of two residents who died from COVID-19.
Goldmintz says they have not been able to determine how Willard got the virus.
Emery is urging anyone who has a loved one in a group home to make sure they are involved in their lives.
“I just have to try to hold on to the 50 years that we did have together, and I know that he’s in God’s hands,” Emery said.
