Police investigating reported road rage shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they are investigating a reported road rage shooting in Georgetown Friday night.
Police officers responded to the scene on Cherry Blossom Way and Connector Road.
According to Georgetown police, the victim and witnesses reported multiple shots fired from a moving vehicle.
“It appears that at least one round has hit a local business in this immediate area,” GPD officials said. ”This is an active scene. Please use caution If you are traveling through this area.”
