SC Red Cross set to deploy to Alabama, Florida ahead of 2 tropical storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Alabama and Florida to help communities that are preparing for the impacts of two tropical storms, according to emergency officials.
According to the organization, 10 volunteers from South Carolina are expected to deploy to those regions.
“All volunteers have been screened and show no symptoms of COVID-19. They have also completed COVID-19 operating procedure training,” the Red Cross said.
The following volunteers are being deployed:
- Brian Waymire, Pawleys Island
- Chris Austin, Pawleys Island
- Nona Mason, Ladson
- Gary Thurman, Conway
- Bill Martin, Isle of Palms
- Terry Barcelona, Mauldin
- Julienne Correa, Greenville
- Bruce Devoe, Simpsonville
A report states that Terry Barcelona, from the Upstate, will be deployed virtually to support logistics in Florida while the other seven will deploy, on the ground, to support sheltering operations in Alabama.
Currently, the Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Florida.
Authorities said their organization has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies and have trained volunteers ready to support.
“While the exact paths and potential impacts of these storms are still uncertain, the Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid,” the Red Cross said. “The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.”
