S.C. reports 967 new cases of COVID-19, and 52 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 52 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 109,135, confirmed deaths to 2,339, probable cases to 1,243, and 120 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.