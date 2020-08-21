S.C. reports 967 new cases of COVID-19, and 52 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | August 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 2:24 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 52 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 109,135, confirmed deaths to 2,339, probable cases to 1,243, and 120 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 966,634
Total tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday 7,436
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.0%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,461 62
Berkeley County 4,529 71
Charleston County 13,081 207
Colleton County 858 35
Dorchester County 3,331 65
Georgetown County 1,615 33
Orangeburg County 2,695 88
Williamsburg County 1,117 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:

COVID-19-Case-Probable-Summ... by Live 5 News on Scribd

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:

COVID19-Deaths-8.21.2020.pdf by Live 5 News on Scribd



