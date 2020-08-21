SCDNR: First sighting of non-native black and white tegu lizard reported in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say South Carolina documented its first sighting of the non-native black and white tegu lizard in Lexington.
According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the lizard that was removed from Lexington County was an adult female measuring about 2.5 feet long.
“However, black and white tegu lizards can reach up to 4 feet in length and weigh more than 10 pounds as adults,” SCDNR officials said. “In May, we told you about the species, popular in pet trade, that established in both Georgia and Florida, likely a result of release or escape.”
Since May, SCDNR staff say they have received multiple reports from Lexington and Aiken counties.
“No previous reports could be confirmed,” authorities said.
Authorities are asking the public to report any sightings of black and white tegus in the wild to Andrew Grosse, grossea@dnr.sc.gov.
“If possible, please submit a photo, location, and time and date the individual was seen,” SCDNR officials said. “As a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.”
The black and white tegu is native to South America.
According to authorities, tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds—including quail and turkeys—and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species. They will also eat chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion and small live animals, from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises.
