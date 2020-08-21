Tracking Tropical Storm Laura, a tropical depression and summer storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a busy time of the year in the Lowcountry as we track our daily storms and lots of activity in the tropics. As far as our weather at home today, morning storms will give way to quieter weather at the lunch time hour before more storms develop this afternoon. The best chance of rain is near the coast this morning and inland this afternoon. We’ll squeeze in enough sunshine late this morning and afternoon to warm the temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will be a little lower this weekend but we’ll still have to dodge a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will be near 90 degrees.