Tracking Tropical Storm Laura, a tropical depression and summer storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a busy time of the year in the Lowcountry as we track our daily storms and lots of activity in the tropics. As far as our weather at home today, morning storms will give way to quieter weather at the lunch time hour before more storms develop this afternoon. The best chance of rain is near the coast this morning and inland this afternoon. We’ll squeeze in enough sunshine late this morning and afternoon to warm the temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will be a little lower this weekend but we’ll still have to dodge a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will be near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14 as they move through the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Laura is located just east of Windward Islands. The closer this storm passes to land, the weaker it will be as it approaches the Florida Straits and Gulf of Mexico early next week. Computer models show everything from this storm falling apart to a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday or Tuesday. With that amount of uncertainty, everyone along the Gulf Coast, along with everyone from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic, should continue to watch this storm closely.
Tropical Depression #14 poses no threat to us but is likely to strengthen as it passes over the Yucatan and moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall either in Texas or Louisiana. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 90.
