Tropical Storm Laura expected to slowly strengthen, head to Gulf Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Laura is still not well organized late Friday night, but is expected to strengthen in the next few days.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said Laura is expected to become a hurricane and head to the Gulf coast. Laura is expected to move across the Greater Antilles this weekend.
Tropical Storm Laura is currently located 195 east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico with 45 mph winds and moving west-northwest at 18 mph.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center say the latest forecast shows the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands Friday night, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola Saturday night and early Sunday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco formed in the Caribbean with the current forecast showing it heading towards the Texas coast into early next week.
“The storm may or may not become a hurricane, but should weaken before making landfall because of strong southwest wind shear in the Northern Gulf,” Walsh said.
