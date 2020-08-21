VIDEO: Man steals running car at gas pump in broad daylight in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man who stole a running car at a gas pump in broad daylight in Orangeburg County Friday morning.
“Fortunately, we have video of this theft happening and also a photo of this individual,” sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “Once we identify him, we’re going to pay him a visit.”
Deputies responded just after 8 a.m. after a man said his car had been taken from a Shell/Bojangles business on Chestnut Street.
The man told deputies that he had left his blue 2019 Kia Optima unlocked and running at the fuel pumps while he entered the store.
“Security video and a still photo both depict a bearded black male in all white clothing walking around the fuel pumps briefly before entering the Kia and driving off,” OCSO officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
