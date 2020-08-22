Deputies: Man wanted for James Island hit and run

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a James Island hit and run.
Bennet L. Garvin is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with an attended vehicle, affidavits state.
Deputies say Garvin was driving 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe at around 8:36 p.m. Thursday when he rear ended a victim stopped at the intersection of Camp Road and Folly Road.
Affidavits state that Garvin then immediately turned around and fled the scene of the crime.
A few minutes after the crash, another deputy says they noticed the suspected Tahoe stopped at a red light and approached it on foot.
The deputy says Garvin showed nervous behavior and asked the driver to pull over in an adjacent parking lot.
Affidavits state that Garvin agreed, but instead turned around and sped the other way down the road with his headlights off.
Bennet Garvin, the owner of the vehicle, was searched through the DMV and the deputy involved confirmed that he was the driver when they attempted to make the stop, the sheriff’s office says.
Based on the short amount of time between the crash and the following contact with the vehicle, an affidavit states that Garvin was confirmed as the driver involved in the collision.
