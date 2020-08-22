FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds with chance for scattered showers & isolated afternoon storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers should expand across part of the southeast and push into the Lowcountry later this morning and afternoon. The greatest shower chance will be along the coastline and then push inland this afternoon. With the peak heating of the day a couple of storms cannot be ruled out. Highs should climb to the upper 80s with more clouds then sunshine. Overnight lows should fall to the low 70s with the slight chance for an isolated showers. Some coastal storms are possible early tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow should peak in the upper 80s once again with the returning chance for scattered showers and a couple of storms. The day will not be a washout, but keep an eye open and stay weather aware is you’ll be outdoors for an extended period of time. As high pressure filters into the east look for a lot of sunshine mid-week with low rain chances.
In the tropics, we are watching two storms- Marco and Laura. Both will not impact the Lowcountry and are looking better organized this morning. Marco has winds up to 45 mph and will gradually strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Some increasing shear mid-week will help weaken the storm and slow it down as it makes a Texas landfall mid-week. Torrential rain along the Texas coast is possible. Laura is not as disorganized as last night and is racing across the northern Caribbean. The storm is forecast to gradually strengthen and become a Category 1 hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico mid-week. A landfall as far east as Florida is possible and as far west as Texas. Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching an areas with a low-end chance of development in the next 5 days.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible; HIGH: 87.
TONIGHT: Isolated shower possible; LOW: 73.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 88.
MONDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
