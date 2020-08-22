FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds with chance for scattered showers & isolated afternoon storm

In the tropics, we are watching two storms- Marco and Laura. Both will not impact the Lowcountry and are looking better organized this morning. Marco has winds up to 45 mph and will gradually strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Some increasing shear mid-week will help weaken the storm and slow it down as it makes a Texas landfall mid-week. Torrential rain along the Texas coast is possible. Laura is not as disorganized as last night and is racing across the northern Caribbean. The storm is forecast to gradually strengthen and become a Category 1 hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico mid-week. A landfall as far east as Florida is possible and as far west as Texas. Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching an areas with a low-end chance of development in the next 5 days.