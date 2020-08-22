McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WIS) - McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together details surrounding the death of an 85-year-old veteran.
Carroll Franklin Eckard’s body was found at 5 p.m., Wednesday inside his Harmony Grove Road home in Nebo.
An autopsy confirmed Eckard died of a gunshot wound.
Eckard was retired from the military. He served in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart, officials said.
“Right now, we are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide, and our investigation continues,” said Capt. Shanon Smith.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis or Detective Van Williams at 828- 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828- 652-4000.
