Monck’s Corner police investigating man found dead in Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says they are investigating the death of a man the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reported missing just hours prior.
MCPD says a deputy discovered the 37-year-old man dead in the back seat of 2012 Toyota Camery parked in a Piggly Wiggly parking lot in the 100 block of Moncks Corner’s West Main Street.
MCPD says that the man was reported missing by the BCSO at 7:10 p.m. Friday and found dead at around 8:38 p.m. later that day.
The scene was processed by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Moncks Corner Police Department says their detectives are investigating.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim and an autopsy has yet to be conducted.
Check back for updates. This is a developing story.
