One injured in Charleston County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.
The shooting occurred around 9:40 Saturday. The victim was in a vehicle at the Walgreens parking lot at the 1,900 block of Ashley River Road. Deputies are still working to determine the location of the shooting.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.
