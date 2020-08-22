Protesters object to mask ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Around a dozen people gathered at Waterfront park Saturday to protest the city’s change to the mandatory mask ordinance.
Earlier this week, the Charleston City Council voted to remove the warning for not wearing a mask in public. Instead police can issue anyone without a mask a $100 fine on the first offense.
Liz Udy organized the mask-less protest. She says the ordinance is unfair, unenforceable and was not done out concern for public safety.
“In that ordinance, I can’t take them [seriously] and believe they are doing this for safety when their ordinance specifically states you can take your mask off to smoke a cigarette but you have to wear a mask while exercising in a public area, even outdoors,” Udy said. “When their ordinance says smoking a cigarette is safer than going out for a run and taking care of your health, I can’t take them seriously when they are doing this for our safety and not to get revenue.”
Udy says they spoke with several police officers during their protest. She says they avoided fines because they had food with them and you do not have to wear your mask if you are eating or drinking.
